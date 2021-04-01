Food Mart employee shot multiple times outside northwest Atlanta store

Police said the victim went out to the parking lot to retrieve items from a vehicle when the suspect walked up and shot him.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after an employee at a Food Mart in northwest Atlanta was shot multiple times late Sunday.

At around 11:25 p.m., officers responded to the Troy Food Mart at 1222 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard where they found the employee suffering from the gunshots.

Police said the victim went out to the parking lot to retrieve items from a vehicle when the suspect walked up and shot him.

The employee's condition is unknown, however, police say he is stable.