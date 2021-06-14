Police respond to report of person shot outside of Buckhead, find possible victim at hospital

The victim told officers they were shot several times after a physical altercation with someone.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are trying to piece together details of the crime after a shooting victim was taken to Piedmont Hospital Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call about a person being shot near the 1000 block of Lindbergh Drive just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they did not locate anyone shot.

Shortly after, police said a call came in from Piedmont Hospital and officers met the victim there. The victim told officers they were shot several times after a fight with someone.

The victim is said to be stable but their specific condition wasn't released. At this time, investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.