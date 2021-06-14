Police respond to report of person shot outside of Buckhead, find possible victim at hospital

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are trying to piece together details of the crime after a shooting victim was taken to Piedmont Hospital Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call about a person being shot near the 1000 block of Lindbergh Drive just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they did not locate anyone shot.
Shortly after, police said a call came in from Piedmont Hospital and officers met the victim there. The victim told officers they were shot several times after a fight with someone.
The victim is said to be stable but their specific condition wasn't released. At this time, investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Police haven't identified the suspect and currently only have a basic description to work with - a man wearing all black. Check back for updates as they become available.