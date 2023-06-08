Officials said that the shooting happened at a Decatur gas station on Wesley Chapel Road just around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

DECATUR, Ga. — A man was shot in DeKalb County while pumping gas at a shell station on Thursday; according to police, it started as an argument.

It happened in the early morning hours, around 1 a.m. DeKalb County Police Department said it received a report that a person was shot at 2645 Wesley Chapel Rd. According to Google Maps, that's a Shell station in Decatur.

Police said they believed the man was involved in a dispute with the suspect. That's when police said the suspect then shot at the victim while he was pumping gas into his car.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected trecover fullyry, according to police. Police did not provide any further information about the suspect.

Officials said they are reviewing surveillance video of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.