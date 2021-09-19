Shooting in west Atlanta neighborhood leaves one dead

Police say someone nearby flagged down officers to alert them about a person shot.

ATLANTA — A fatal shooting in a west Atlanta neighborhood on Saturday afternoon has left one person dead.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the area of 316 Altoona Place SW around 4:20 p.m. Someone nearby flagged down officers, alerting them about a person shot.

Police say one man was dead with a gunshot wound. That's when homicide detectives arrived and started an investigation.

According to police, investigators know of all who were involved in the deadly incident, but they are still working to determine what exactly happened. Authorities have not released the man's identity yet.