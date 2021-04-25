x
Crime

Man walking from car is shot twice in downtown Atlanta, police say

It happened off Williams Street early Sunday morning.

ATLANTA — A man is recovering after being shot twice early Sunday morning when he was walking from his car, Atlanta Police said.

It happened just before 2 a.m. off Williams Street in downtown Atlanta. 

The victim told police an unknown man approached him "engaging in a verbal dispute that led to the suspect shooting the victim," police told 11Alive in a statement. 

The victim was transported to Grady Hospital and is stable; however, his exact condition is unknown. 

Police said any information on a suspect is unknown. 

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and working to identify anyone involved.

