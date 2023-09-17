APD: Woman dies at hospital after showing up to Atlanta gas station following double shooting

Here's what we know at this time.

ATLANTA — A woman is dead and a man is injured after they were involved in a shooting before showing up to an Atlanta gas station Sunday afternoon, police said.

Just after 2 p.m., Atlanta Police said they responded to 101 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW, the location of a Texaco gas station, where they found 35-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were rushed to Grady Hospital to be treated for their injuries. While there, the woman died from her injuries. The man was said to be "alert, conscious and breathing," according to police.

APD said the shooting happened at an unknown location before the victims drove to the Texaco near Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station to get help.

There is not yet a suspect in custody and it's unknown what led to the shooting.

