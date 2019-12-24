ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say they are "actively working" three shooting investigations in the city.

According to Atlanta Police Department Investigator James H. White, the first shooting occurred at 1177 Joseph E. Boone NW around 11:50 a.m., the second at 704 Charlotte Pl. NW around 12:04 p.m., and the third at 2038 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy around the same time.

The Charlotte Place shooting and the Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy shooting are located within blocks of one another. The Joseph E. Boone location is about two miles away.

A male victim was located at each address with a gunshot wound, police said. All three were transported by Grady EMS alert, conscious, and breathing for additional medical treatment.

"It is unclear at this time if the incidents are connected. Investigators have responded to the locations and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incidents," White said.

