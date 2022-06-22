x
Suspect crashes vehicle following shootout with Douglasville Police

Here's what we know.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in the hospital for observation according to Douglasville Police after a shootout involving officers.

Police said they responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday night to the Gateway Village subdivision in regard to a person behaving "abnormally."

Once there, they said they found the suspect firing a gun. When officers shot their weapons, the suspect fired back.

Thankfully, no one was injured but investigators said the suspect took off in a vehicle before crashing.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update as more information comes forward.

    

