Watch live: Police provide update on Buckhead shopping plaza shooting

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a shopping plaza in the 2300 block of Peachtree Road. Not far from that location, another person was hurt in a shooting.

Now officers are working to determine if the two situations are connected.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the Peachtree Road scene where multiple officers were seen in the parking lot. An ambulance was there as well. People were standing outside one of the stores as officers conducted their investigation. Atlanta Fire says that they found a male victim shot and dead on the scene.

One man was also reportedly apprehended at the scene as well by security.

Witnesses say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. A few of who spoke to 11Alive say they were in a nearby tavern and ducked under the tables after hearing multiple gunshots.

Atlanta Police confirmed another person was found injured with an apparent gunshot wound at a location on Kings Circle. The scenes are less than a mile apart and APD said they are possibly connected.