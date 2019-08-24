ATLANTA — Saturday morning, officers in Atlanta responded to an address in the 700 block of Memorial Drive, S.E., after reports of a domestic dispute.

According to Atlanta Police Investigator James White III, when officers arrived at about 8:47 a.m., a female told officers that her ex-boyfriend came to the apartment to retrieve his belongings.

While there, White said, an argument ensued. During the argument, a handgun was produced.

During the argument, a round was discharged from the gun and the boyfriend fled from the apartment.

White said that officers were actively searching for the boyfriend, who he described as a suspect.

For a short period during their search, a two-block stretch of Memorial Drive was closed. However, the roadway was reopened, without incident.

No one was reported injured as a result of the incident, White said. The police investigation remains ongoing.

