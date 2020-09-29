Clayton County officers met with gunfire while checking condemned building

Officers were uninjured and managed to take Aaron Parmer into custody.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been taken into custody after police say he opened fire as officers checked a building on Monday.

Police said that they were checking the building, which was supposed to be vacant when they noticed that boarding used to keep people out had been removed.

Officers began checking the building and announcing themselves according to police. That's when the officers said they were met with a single gunshot from "from a distance."

Despite the gunfire, Clayton County Police said their officers were able to take the suspect, identified as Aaron Parmer, into custody without injury - and without incident.