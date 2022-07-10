Police: Man wanted in connection to shooting death of woman at Stone Mountain construction site

The shooting happened on Friday night according to police.

Gwinnett County Police Department released the name of the person suspected of shooting a woman to death at a construction site on Friday; photos were also shared.

The department also gave the name of the victim. Police said they issued warrants for Edward Smith in connection to the death of Breana Rogers.

Rogers was found in the driveway of a construction site near 5170 Stone Mountain Highway on Friday. Officers arrived around 7 p.m. and said they found her outside a wrecked vehicle.

"The vehicle appeared to have been involved in a single-vehicle accident in a construction site," Gwinnett Police said.

Witnesses told officers that it appeared someone had left the scene through the nearby construction site.

If anyone has any information, call Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. You can also submit an anonymous tip via CrimeStoppers 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.