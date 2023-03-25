Police searching for suspect wielding shotgun who allegedly shot man in the face at Atlanta supermarket

Investigators said the man was shot by a suspect donning body armor and holding a shotgun.

ATLANTA — A shotgun-wielding suspect is wanted by Atlanta Police after he allegedly shot a man in the face at a supermarket Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to Troy Supermarket at 1218 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW around 3:20 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his face. He was alert, conscious and breathing and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators said the man was shot by a suspect donning body armor and holding a shotgun. Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Now, Atlanta Police are asking the public's help in identifying the man pictured below.