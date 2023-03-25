Police searching for suspect wielding shotgun who allegedly shot man in the face at Atlanta supermarket

ATLANTA — A shotgun-wielding suspect is wanted by Atlanta Police after he allegedly shot a man in the face at a supermarket Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to Troy Supermarket at 1218 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW around 3:20 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his face. He was alert, conscious and breathing and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
Investigators said the man was shot by a suspect donning body armor and holding a shotgun. Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
Now, Atlanta Police are asking the public's help in identifying the man pictured below.
Anyone with information that can identify the suspect or his location can submit is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.