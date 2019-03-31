LaGrange Police need help trying to track down the person responsible for firing shots into a home Saturday night.

Officers were called to Murphy Avenue around 11:40 p.m. They found a bullet hole in a window at the home.

Police said two people were inside of the house when the shots were fired.

The investigation revealed that earlier on the same day, police responded to a call about a fight were shots were fired in the same area. When officers talked to residents about the incident, they told police a group of unknown men came to the home looking for someone. One of the residents said he told the men there wasn't anyone with that name there. When they drove away, two shots were fired in the air.

Police believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.

