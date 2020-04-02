SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers are at a scene in Spalding County where they said a homeowner fired shots at deputies.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office tells 11Alive deputies were at a home on Satilla Court attempted to serve a warrant.

During the process, authorities said the homeowner fired shots at them. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Authorities said the homeowner is inside of the home. They are attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

Gas has been deployed at the scene.

11Alive is working to get more information about what happened. We will provide an update when details become available.

OTHER HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta