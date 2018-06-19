ATLANTA — One person is in custody after shots were fired during a police pursuit in Atlanta.

Officials said the incident started as a police chase near Old Hapeville Road Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta Police Officer Stephanie Brown said the preliminary information showed that shots were fired sometime during the vehicle pursuit. Officials said no officers were injured during the shooting.

Police said a man is in custody.

No other details were known.

11Alive is working to get more information about what happened. We will provide updates as we receive them.

© 2018 WXIA