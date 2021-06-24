Two injured in gunfire after dispute outside DeKalb Walmart

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers responded to the scene of a shooting that blocked the parking lot of a Walmart in DeKalb County on Thursday afternoon.
According to a department spokesperson, two men got into a dispute and both pulled out guns firing at each other.
11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene of the incident where police tape could be seen, and several officers surrounded a silver car.
Both victims are listed as stable, police said. Their specific condition hasn't been released.
Police haven't said exactly what led up to the violent dispute to what charges one or both of the injured parties may face as a result. 11Alive has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more details become available.