Two injured in gunfire after dispute outside DeKalb Walmart

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers responded to the scene of a shooting that blocked the parking lot of a Walmart in DeKalb County on Thursday afternoon.

According to a department spokesperson, two men got into a dispute and both pulled out guns firing at each other.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene of the incident where police tape could be seen, and several officers surrounded a silver car.

Both victims are listed as stable, police said. Their specific condition hasn't been released.