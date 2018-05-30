SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- South Fulton Police have confirmed shots were fired early Wednesday morning on the 5600 block of One Lake Way.

This comes just one day after two teens were fatally shot and another teen was shot in the face on the 2900 block of Two Lakes Circle, which is only a block away from this morning's shooting. The streets intersect with one another.

According to police, no one was injured and investigations are ongoing.

