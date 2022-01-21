Man arrested after shots fired at Marietta home 3 different times

Officers said they coordinated with Smyrna Police to make the arrest.

Last week, police released a video of an SUV driving into the Manning Road area at Queensborough Square. A few moments later, a man approaches a home and fires several shots at the front door before taking off. The same vehicle is seen driving in the opposite direction once the man is out of sight. They said the man hadn't been seen in connection with any other criminal activity and his actions only seem targeted at one specific home.

There was no known motive for the crime.

Friday, Marietta Police said clues led investigators to the man they arrested. They secured a search warrant for his vehicle and home.

Since he lived outside of Marietta's jurisdiction, police said they worked with Smyrna SWAT to bring the man into custody.

"We are pleased to report that while serving the search warrants, the weapon believed to have been used in multiple incidents was located," Marietta Police said.