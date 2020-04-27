CONLEY, Ga. — An alleged YSL gang member is the second known suspect to be jailed in connection with a shooting in Clayton County that claimed the life of a seven-year-old boy.

In a notice released on Sunday, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said Shunderrious Bankston was arrested after warrants were taken out for his arrest in connection with a high-speed chase when police initially tried to stop him.

He was eventually found in an extended stay hotel in Brookhaven and, according to the sheriff's office, wasn't given the chance to run a second time. In addition to charges for his previous escape, Bankston also faces charges for possession of a firearm and is a suspect in "several aggravated assaults."

The sheriff's office said over 60 arrests have been made in the Conley area since the death of the 7-year-old child who was hit by a stray bullet in what the sheriff's office called a gang-related incident.

"We will not stop targeting known gang members until someone tells us who killed the child," Sheriff Victor Hill said in a press release.

It's unclear in the statement from the sheriff's office if Bankston was directly tied to the child's shooting or if he is connected specifically due to gang affiliation.

Just days earlier, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office arrested the brother of a teen who was also injured in the shooting that killed the child. Hill said Darnell Hansa Howard was wanted for aggravated assault with a gun and a probation violation. He was captured in DeKalb County and has since been tied to a deadly 2019 shooting on Conley on Jewell Terrace Drive.

Howard faces a murder charge after allegedly shooting someone during a fight in front of the victim's home. The victim's fiance then ran out and stood in front of him to prevent Howard from shooting again. However, the victim still died, according to the sheriff's office.

When Howard was arrested, he was found with nine guns.

