Man fatally shot inside car near Buford Highway and Sidney Marcus Boulevard in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed inside a car near a busy interchange in Atlanta early Monday morning, police said.

It happened near the Buford Highway / Sidney Marcus Boulevard interchange near the Ga. 400 on-ramp in a gray Nissan passenger car.

Atlanta Police officers say the man was transported to Grady Hospital where he later died.

Officers on scene did not say if this was a road rage incident. There were other people in the car, they said.

Sidney Marcus Boulevard and the ramp to Ga. 400 was blocked for several hours during the investigation. The roads reopened just before 5 a.m.