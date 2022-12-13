Buckeye police said that Crystal Wilson was arrested in her home in Gainesville, Georgia on Sunday. She is being charged with concealing a dead body.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — It's been over half a decade since 10-year-old Jesse Wilson went missing. His remains were found in 2018, but the case seemed to have gone quiet.

On Monday, Buckeye police said that they have finally made an arrest.

Jesse's adopted mother, Crystal Wilson was arrested at her home in Gainesville Georgia on Monday by local law enforcement, police said.

"Me and my family just wanna thank everyone for working the case," said Jesse's biological grandmother, Cynthia Lauderdale. "We never gave up hope that justice was going to be served."

Authorities said that the evidence wasn't significant enough to press Crystal with homicide charges. However, she is being charged with abandonment or concealment of a corpse, and police believe that she was responsible for moving Jesse's body from the home.

Wilson wasn't found until his remains -- mostly bones, a partial skull, and a shirt -- were recovered two years after his disappearance. The state of the remains led to a medical examiner saying the cause and manner of death to both be "undetermined" in 2018.

Police said that even with the arrest, it's still not entirely clear how Jesse died. According to authorities, Crystal never offered that information.

"She's given us conflicting statements, but there's never been an admission," police said. "She knows what happened, she's not telling us, the onus is on her."

Investigators were hoping to make an arrest in the case in 2018, saying the case was close to being complete. But, that was before the medical examination.

Although the investigation seemed slow at times, Cynthia said that she never lost hope. Buckeye police thanked their law enforcement partners with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Gainesville Police Department for their part in the arrest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A 2019 DCS investigation into Jesse's mother, Crystal, found contradictions in what she had previously told investigators during her son's disappearance, including:

Telling investigators she didn't drink, even though there were 12 liquor bottles on display on her dresser and nothing but liquor and wine in the fridge

Saying she never locked her children in their rooms, even though the door handles were flipped so the locks faced out

Saying she didn't have any struggles with drug addiction, even though there was a tub of numerous antipsychotic medications and a drug used to treat heroin addiction under her bed

The Buckeye development today will be the first development in the case since the 2019 DCS investigation findings.

