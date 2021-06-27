DJ opens fire inside southwest Atlanta nightclub, injuring 3

It happened at the Silver Ultra Lounge off Sylvan Road.

ATLANTA — A disc jockey opened fire inside a nightclub in southwest Atlanta where he was working, police say, injuring three people.

At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Atlanta Police responded to Silver Ultra Lounge at 2040 Sylvan Road to reports of a person shot.

They said the suspect was employed as a DJ when a dispute arose. The manager asked the DJ to leave and that's when police say he "fired several shots a the floor."

Police said a woman was hit by a ricochet and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Two other men were located at an area hospital who reported they had also been shot in the incident. They are also in stable condition, police say.