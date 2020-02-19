GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two 19-year-old women are in the Gwinnett County Jail after being taken into custody Tuesday for the murder of a man at a gas station near Duluth earlier this month, police said.

Silvia Najarro and Jayce Villafana-Diaz, both of Lilburn, have been identified as the suspects in the homicide that took place at a Shell gas station off Pleasant Hill Road.

On Feb. 5, police say Jamun El Winslow, 20, of Lawrenceville, was shot to death. Officers were called to the gas station just after 10 p.m., but were unable to locate a victim.

Gwinnett Police

A short distance away, at 3740 Club Drive ,officers located a disabled vehicle in the roadway that had been involved in some sort of accident. That is where they found Winslow dead.

Police have not released the circumstances or motive in the crime and said they continue to seek tips in the ongoing investigation.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.

