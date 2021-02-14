SWAT activated as DeKalb police arrest burglary suspects

ATLANTA — Police said SWAT had to be activated as they arrested burglary suspects on Sunday morning.
More than a dozen officers from Atlanta Police and DeKalb Police were surrounding a home on Sims Avenue in northwest Atlanta for hours. The incident began at around 8:30 a.m.
A spokesperson with APD says they were on scene assisting the DeKalb Police Department.
The suspects were arrested without incident, according to an official with the DeKalb County Police Department.
