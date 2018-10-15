CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — She was just trying to go to work. But Kelsey Quayle never made it.

It was around 7 a.m. Oct. 8. Quayle was only about 2000 feet from her job when sudden gunfire went through the car and hit the 28-year-old in the neck.

First responders took her to a hospital, but doctors were unable to save her.

A week later, police don't have a motive or a suspect and are still no closer to finding out what happened to the aspiring model.

Now, Quayle's family is trying to understand what could have happened.

"She just moved there, so she didn't know anybody," Quayle's sister Kayleigh told NBC News. "It's just a mystery for all of us."

Kayleigh said she didn't have any enemies or mentioned anything about a stalker or a person who was bugging her - nothing. Though police don't have much to go on yet, police believe the shooting was an isolated case, possibly road rage.

Regardless of a motive, Kayleigh said her sister's death has left their family mourning someone who was a light to whoever she came across.

Kelsey Quayle, 28, was shot in the neck in Clayton County. She has died from her injuries, according to her family's GoFundMe.Credit: GoFundMe

"Kelsey was just the sweetest person," she said. "She was the type of person who could brighten your day up with her personality."

Meanwhile, police are still searching for anyone who may have information on the case, to help them get closer to solving the question of what happened to Kelsey. If anyone has any questions, they're asked to call the Clayton County Police Department.

