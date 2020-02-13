GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police in Griffin said they arrested six people shortly after they allegedly held up a pharmacy on Tuesday, charging them with multiple counts of drug and gang crimes.

According to a release from Investigator L. Littlejohn from the Griffin Police Department, they received word of an armed robbery at Bowen's Pharmacy in the 1300 block of Experiment Street on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, staff at the pharmacy gave them descriptions of the suspects, along with a description and tag number from the vehicle the suspects were in, Littlejohn said.

While officers were headed to the address listed on the vehicle registration they were given, they spotted the vehicle, Littlejohn said.

Littlejohn said the officers pulled the vehicle over and found that the driver, 20-year-old Marquez Kenon of McDonough, matched the description given by the pharmacy staff of one of the suspects. They took him into custody.

Surveillance video from the pharmacy allowed investigators to obtain additional leads, which directed them to a location at the South Hampton Mobile Home Park, Littlejohn said.

At that location, Littlejohn said, the other five suspects were arrested: 18-year-old Shamir Johnson of Hampton; 18-year-old Devontae Slaton of Jonesboro; 20-year-old Ethan McIntyre of Theodore, Ala.; 17-year-old Tory Wooten of Griffin; and 20-year-old Christopher Rogers of McDonough.

According to Littlejohn, each suspect was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act and possession with intent to distribute a schedule I controlled substance.

