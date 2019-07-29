DeKalb Police and SWAT were at the scene of a Lithonia home after two burglars broke into a house around 1:00 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the situation started off as a burglary call overnight when neighbors heard glass breaking at a nearby house. That's when the neighbors alerted police to come to the home off Creekford Drive.

After a six-hour standoff, the three people were arrested around 7 a.m. without incident.

Neighbors said they weren't able to go into the neighborhood for hours as police monitored the situation. Police were using bullhorns to try to wake up residents in the area and alert them of the situation.

Luckily, police said the homeowners weren't home.

