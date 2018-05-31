DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - In the past two weeks, at least six teens have been shot dead in metro Atlanta.

Early Thursday, police arrested and charged 18-year-old Detavion McDay for the murder of Trevon Richardson Monday night.

At 9 p.m. on Memorial Day, DeKalb officers responded to The Life at Peppertree Circle Apartments located on the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle.

Detavion McDay

When they arrived, officers found Richardson dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Richardson's death is just one of many teens killed caused by a gun in the past two weeks alone.

16-year-old shot near Lake Valley Road in Atlanta

On May 20, Jequan Strozier was shot near Lake Valley Road. When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died. His family laid him to rest Thursday.

Jequan Strozier

18-year-old killed in Gwinnett

On Wednesday, May 23, 18-year-old Ezekiel Smith was shot and killed by 31-year-old Robert Jennings during a dispute, allegedly over a football. Roberts turned himself in and was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

16-year-old and 19-year-old killed in South Fulton

On Tuesday, May 29, three teenagers were shot outside of a residence in a South Fulton neighborhood at 12:57 a.m.

Sixteen-year-old Grant Antonio Payton and 19-year-old Tyree Johnson both died from their wounds and a 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his face.

The gunman is still on the run.

18-year-old killed in Atlanta

On Wednesday, May 30, 18-year-old Joshua Torrance was shot in the back and later died at the hospital.

The shooting happened at 10:46 a.m. at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police have identified a person of interest but no suspects are in custody at this time.

While it sounds like a lot, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the amount of deaths is not an unusual number.

The agency tracks the number of child homicides by gun up to age 17. The numbers for this year and last year are not available yet, but in 2016, there were a total of 68 child homicides throughout the state.

