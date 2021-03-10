Clayton County Police release sketch of woman found shot to death along I-675 N near Grant Road overpass

Authorities said she is between 30 to 40 years of age and has "Reign" tattooed on her collarbone area.

CLAYTON, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who was found shot to death on the shoulder of I-675 N near Grant Road overpass Sunday morning.

Authorities said she is between 30 to 40 years of age and has "Reign" tattooed on her collarbone area.

Officers responded to the area at 10:41 a.m. after a witness saw her body on the side of the road, immediately turned around, and called the police.

Authorities said it appeared she had been shot multiple times. Clayton County Police said their investigation remains ongoing.