MONROE, Ga. — Police are hoping the sketch of an armed and dangerous robbery suspect will help them track him down.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the suspect seen in the sketch held a woman at gunpoint at a complex off East Marabel Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the shirtless suspect took the woman's purse and wallet, then ran off just before police arrived.

Monroe Georgia Police

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation were able to provide a sketch of the suspect, who was possibly wearing a shirt on his head.

Authorities are warning anyone who sees him to not approach him. Instead they are asking those who come across him to call police immediately at 770-549-6564.

