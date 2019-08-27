MARIETTA, Ga. — Authorities have released a sketch of the man they believe shot and killed a man inside his Marietta home.

The 43-year-old victim from Honduras, who police identified as Mercedes De-Jesus Antunez-Flores, was found deceased in a trailer at 105 Westside Drive on Aug. 17. He had several gunshot wounds, police say.

The suspect is described as black man with light skin, short twists or dreads, facial hair on his chin and approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a skinny build.

The GBI has completed a sketch of the suspect.

The GBI released a sketch of the man they believe is responsible for a murder in Marietta.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Investigators are still working on gathering information about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945 or the Hispanic tip line at 404-654-0402.

