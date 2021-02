It happened at Sky Restaurant Bar & Grill in Mableton.

MABLETON, Ga. — Police said they were investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday at a restaurant and bar in Mableton.

Cobb County Police would only say they were "working a call of shots fired" at Sky Restaurant Bar & Grill off Veterans Memorial Highway.

Just before 4 a.m., they told 11Alive that they weren't able to locate any victims who had been struck.

"It is an active scene at this time," police said in a statement.