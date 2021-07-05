Shooting, fireworks reported at Buckhead high rise on July 4

The building had apparently been damaged by gunfire, but no injured victims were located.

ATLANTA — Several videos are circulating on social media from a luxury high rise in Buckhead due to incidents that happened on July 4.

Around 10:15 p.m. Atlanta police officers responded to Skyhouse Buckhead at 3390 Stratford Road on a report of shots fired.

Police say they arrived and saw the building had apparently been damaged by gunfire, but no injured victims were located.

A witness told officers that there were two groups of men fighting which then escalated to an exchange of gunfire.

No wounded or injured person was located and information on what led to the fight is not clear, police said. They added that the investigation is ongoing.

There were also multiple reports of fireworks being shot off from the balconies and toward this high-rise building and others in the area.

An 11Alive crew spotted a shattered window near the lobby and remnants from fireworks scattered around the area.