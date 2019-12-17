ATLANTA — A restaurant owner showed up their business Friday morning and found shattered glass everywhere.

Police said they were called to Slice Downtown on Poplar Street around 9 a.m. to respond to the burglary.

The owner showed officers surveillance video where it appears the business was burglarized around 2 a.m.

Police said in the video, you can see the suspect throwing a rock into the window and coming inside. He then grabs the cash register. Once he realized it was empty, police said he throws in back down.

In the clip that APD released, the suspect is wearing a gray sweat shirt with a hooded undershirt, tan or light-colored cargo pants, and a red undershirt.

The suspect then leaves out of the restaurant through the shattered window.

APD is asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Zone 5 investigators at 404-658-6636 or call Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

