Smyrna Police investigating fatal shooting

The incident happened in the area of Highland Drive and Lochlomand Lane.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police in Smyrna are investigating the shooting death of a person that happened on Sunday night.

According to the Smyrna Police Department, officers responded to the area of Highland Drive and Lochlomane Lane - which is off Spring Road about two miles west of Truist Park - a little before 7:30 p.m.

The department confirmed a fatality but said there was little other information that could immediately be released.

"We can say, there is no public danger. When detectives are able to provide more information, we will provide an update to the community with the status of this case," a police statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.