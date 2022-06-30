Smyrna Police ask public for help finding 'armed and dangerous' suspect in connection to Five Points homicide

Investigators believe Terrill Anton Jones may be hiding in the East Atlanta or DeKalb County area.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Smyrna Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Michael Ezzard Jr. on the night of May 16.

Ezzard Jr. was shot and killed in the Five Points Shopping Center at the 1600-block of Roswell Street shortly before 10 p.m on May 16. Authorities are looking for Terrill Anton Jones in connection to Ezzard Jr.'s death.

Smyrna Police Department investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Jones for felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a fireman during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators believe Jones, pictured below, may be hiding in the East Atlanta or DeKalb County area. Smyrna Police said Jones should be "considered armed and extremely dangerous."

Anyone with information about the case or Jones' whereabouts is urged to call 911, the Smyrna Police Department at (770) 434-6666, email rwells@smyrnaga.gov or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477). Anyone with information can remain anonymous.