Smyrna Police ask for help identifying 'armed and extremely dangerous' suspect in fatal shooting

Police said it happened Monday night on Roswell Street in Smyrna.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police in Smyrna are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect in a fatal shooting earlier this week.

The suspect, police said, should be "considered armed and extremely dangerous."

In a press release, the Smyrna Police Department provided a surveillance photo of the possible suspect. They said 22-year-old Michael E. Ezzard Jr. was shot and killed Monday night just before 10 p.m. on Roswell Street, in the Five Points area of the city.

The suspect fled the scene in a grey Honda four-door sedan, police said, that was being driven by a woman.

"The vehicle and the two occupants were last seen traveling westbound on Hawthorne Avenue," a police release said. "The Smyrna Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the two individuals involved in this homicide case."

They provided photos both of the suspect and the car:

Police said anyone who knows who the suspect is or has other information about the case is asked to call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.