Shots fired as people were leaving football game at Campbell High School, police say

SMYRNA, Ga. — The Smyrna Police Department is investigating after shots were fired as a crowd was leaving a football game at Campbell High School Friday night.

Detectives are looking at surveillance videos and talking to witnesses to find out who fired the shots.

According to Smyrna Police, the shots were fired as people were leaving the pre-season football game between Campbell High School and South Cobb High School.

Several police departments including Smyrna Police, Cobb County Police, and Cobb County Campus Police responded to the incident quickly.

According to a Facebook post from the Smyrna Police Department, no one was shot and law enforcement did not shoot at anyone.