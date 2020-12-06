Four arrested in connection with Social Circle double murder

Police said one of the suspects was also allegedly tied to another murder elsewhere in Georgia.

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Police and state agents have charged four people in relation to a murder in Social Circle that claimed the lives of two people.

It's all tied to the early morning hours of May 15 when police say James Evans and Jaymie Whitlock were taken from a residence in Monroe, Georgia, and driven to Thurman Baccus Road in Social Circle. There, police said both were shot to death.

Roughly a month later, police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have charged 20-year-old Tommy Webb of Athens, 23-year-old Antavius Teazia Wilcox of Savannah, 26-year-old Omar Marsh of Gainesville and 36-year-old Elicia Rivera, also of Gainesville. The charges themselves provide some additional detail into the roles each allegedly played in the goings-on of that deadly night.

Webb was charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, party to a crime - murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Wilcox was charged with murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, party to a crime - murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Marsh was charged with party to a crime - murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Rivera was charged with party to a crime - murder.

Meanwhile, authorities said Wilcox is currently being held in Chatham County for an unrelated murder from April. According to WSAV, Wilcox was taken into custody on May 27 in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Brandon Smith.

The rest have been booked into the Walton County Jail.

Police said on Friday that they expect additional charges when the four are indicted.