Video circulating social media appears to show confrontation leading up to Chaka Zulu shooting

Security footage posted on Instagram appears to show the moments leading up to a fatal shooting involving Zulu.

ATLANTA — Surveillance video circulating social media appears to show the moments leading up to gunfire that left a young man dead and Chaka Zulu charged with murder.

11Alive sent the video link to both the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, to confirm if the video is indeed from the night of the shooting and if the video is missing portions.

In an email, Banks wrote, "Based upon the information that I have to date, the video footage in the link you provided via email is accurate."

Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, is facing murder, aggravated assault, and simple battery charges stemming from the late-June shooting outside a Buckhead strip mall on Peachtree Road.

Banks, as well as the person who posted a portion of the security video, are questioning why Zulu is charged with murder.

The video is slowed down and sped up in parts by the person who posted it, but it shows a confrontation. According to 911 calls, this happens before the shooting starts.

“It was a little scuffle or whatever and um, next thing we heard shots ringing out," one 911 caller said.

The video is narrated by the person who posted it. The narrator claims four men were waiting for Zulu, one of which appears to approach Zulu. After a brief scuffle, the video shows Zulu pushed down and kicked by others. After security gets involved, the video shows one man punching what appears to be a woman who helped break up the fight. While this particular video shows a fight and then security breaking it up, it stopped short of showing what happens in the minutes after, including when exactly when any shooting took place.

In all, three men were shot, including Zulu, and all three were taken to the hospital, where 23-year-old Artez Benton died.

Nearly two months later, Zulu turned himself in and he was released on a $200,00 bond on the same day.

In a statement, Banks wrote “Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind” and “in an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense.”