Metro-Atlanta solicitor general arrested on DUI charge

The longtime solicitor general issued a public statement following his arrest.

ATLANTA — The Cobb County Solicitor General has issued a public apology after he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Thursday.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, 66-year-old Barry Morgan of Marietta was arrested around 11:30 p.m. when a deputy noticed a Chevrolet Corvette that was unable to stay in its lane as it traveled south on I-575.

The deputy then pulled the vehicle over near exit 16 and noticed the smell of alcohol on Morgan's breath. Morgan admitted he had been drinking at a bar in Pickens County, the sheriff's office said.

After consenting to a field sobriety test and showing "signs of impairment," Morgan was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Jail where he was found to have a blood-alcohol of .097 - with .08 being the legal limit in Georgia.

As a result, Morgan was charged with driving under the influence and weaving over the roadway before being released on a $2,211 bond on Friday morning.

Following the arrest, an attorney released a statement from Morgan about the incident in which he said he "used poor judgment and made a terrible choice to get behind the wheel."

"I take full responsibility for my actions and decisions, and will accept the consequences as soon as a special prosecutor is appointed," he wrote. "I am disappointed and saddened by my actions and apologize to the citizens of Cobb and Cherokee counties."

A spokesperson for Morgan added that he is "regretful of this incident" and asked for support and prayers. According to the statement, Morgan has worked in the court system for more than 30 years.

Morgan has served in several roles and was appointed as the solicitor general by Gov. Zell Miller in 1998 where he has been re-elected six times since.