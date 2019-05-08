America has a long history with mass shootings.
The 1949 Camden, New Jersey killing spree by Howard Unruh left 13 people dead in 12 minutes.
The frequency and deadliness of those public spectacles of violence has ramped up in recent years, however.
In just the last three years, eight of the deadliest attacks in U.S. history have occurred, and half of all the mass shootings that killed 10 people or more have occurred this decade.
These are the details of those tragic events:
El Paso, Texas Walmart; Aug. 3, 2019
- Shooter: Patrick Crusius
- Age: 21
- Race: White
- Victim deaths: 22
- Weapon: Semi-automatic rifle
- Status: In custody, facing capital murder charge, potentially facing federal hate crime charge.
Virginia Beach, Virginia municipal building; May 31, 2019
- Shooter: DeWayne Craddock
- Age: 40
- Race: Black
- Victim deaths: 12
- Weapon: Two semi-automatic pistols
- Status: Deceased.
Parkland, Florida high school; Feb. 14, 2018
- Shooter: Nikolas Cruz
- Age: 19
- Race: Hispanic
- Victim deaths: 17
- Weapon: Semi-automatic rifle
- Status: Facing multiple murder charges.
Thousand Oaks, California bar; Nov. 7, 2018
- Shooter: Ian David Long
- Age: 28
- Race: White
- Victim deaths: 12
- Weapon: Semi-automatic pistol
- Status: Deceased.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania synagogue; Oct. 27, 2018
- Shooter: Robert Bowers
- Age: 46
- Race: White
- Victim deaths: 11
- Weapon: Semi-automatic rifle, semi-automatic pistols
- Status: Facing federal hate crime charges.
Santa Fe, Texas high school; May 18, 2018
- Shooter: Dimitrios Pagourtzis
- Age: 17
- Race: White
- Victim deaths: 10
- Weapon: Shotgun
- Status: Faces state capital murder and federal charges.
Las Vegas, Nevada concert; Oct. 1, 2017
- Shooter: Stephen Paddock
- Age: 64
- Race: White
- Victim deaths: 58
- Weapon: Semi-automatic rifles
- Status: Deceased.
Sutherland Springs, Texas church; Nov. 5, 2017
- Shooter: Devin Patrick Kelley
- Age: 26
- Race: White
- Victim deaths: 26
- Weapon: Semi-automatic rifle
- Status: Deceased.
Orlando, Florida nightclub; June 12, 2016
- Shooter: Omar Mateen
- Age: 29
- Background: Afghan-American
- Victim deaths: 49
- Weapon: Semi-automatic rifle
- Status: Deceased.
San Bernardino, California Christmas party; Dec. 2, 2015
- Shooters: Syed Rizwan Farook, Tashfeen Malik
- Ages: Farook, 28; Malik, 29
- Background: Farook, Pakistan-American; Malik, Pakistani
- Victim deaths: 14
- Weapons: Semi-automatic rifles
- Statuses: Both deceased.
Washington, D.C. Navy Yard; Sept. 16, 2013
- Shooter: Aaron Alexis
- Age: 34
- Race: Black
- Victim deaths: 12
- Weapon: Shotgun
- Status: Deceased.
Newtown, Connecticut elementary school; Dec. 14, 2012
- Shooter: Adam Lanza
- Age: 20
- Race: White
- Victim deaths: 27
- Weapon: Semi-automatic rifle
- Status: Deceased
Aurora, Colorado movie theater; July 20, 2012
- Shooter: James Holmes
- Age: 24
- Race: White
- Victim deaths: 12
- Weapon: Multiple types of firearms
- Status: Serving life sentence on murder convictions.
