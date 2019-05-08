America has a long history with mass shootings.

The 1949 Camden, New Jersey killing spree by Howard Unruh left 13 people dead in 12 minutes.

The frequency and deadliness of those public spectacles of violence has ramped up in recent years, however.

In just the last three years, eight of the deadliest attacks in U.S. history have occurred, and half of all the mass shootings that killed 10 people or more have occurred this decade.

These are the details of those tragic events:

El Paso, Texas Walmart; Aug. 3, 2019

Shooter: Patrick Crusius

Age: 21

Race: White

Victim deaths: 22

Weapon: Semi-automatic rifle

Status: In custody, facing capital murder charge, potentially facing federal hate crime charge.

Virginia Beach, Virginia municipal building; May 31, 2019

Shooter: DeWayne Craddock

Age: 40

Race: Black

Victim deaths: 12

Weapon: Two semi-automatic pistols

Status: Deceased.

Parkland, Florida high school; Feb. 14, 2018

Shooter: Nikolas Cruz

Age: 19

Race: Hispanic

Victim deaths: 17

Weapon: Semi-automatic rifle

Status: Facing multiple murder charges.

Thousand Oaks, California bar; Nov. 7, 2018

Shooter: Ian David Long

Age: 28

Race: White

Victim deaths: 12

Weapon: Semi-automatic pistol

Status: Deceased.





Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania synagogue; Oct. 27, 2018

Shooter: Robert Bowers

Age: 46

Race: White

Victim deaths: 11

Weapon: Semi-automatic rifle, semi-automatic pistols

Status: Facing federal hate crime charges.

Santa Fe, Texas high school; May 18, 2018

Shooter: Dimitrios Pagourtzis

Age: 17

Race: White

Victim deaths: 10

Weapon: Shotgun

Status: Faces state capital murder and federal charges.

Las Vegas, Nevada concert; Oct. 1, 2017

Shooter: Stephen Paddock

Age: 64

Race: White

Victim deaths: 58

Weapon: Semi-automatic rifles

Status: Deceased.

Sutherland Springs, Texas church; Nov. 5, 2017

Shooter: Devin Patrick Kelley

Age: 26

Race: White

Victim deaths: 26

Weapon: Semi-automatic rifle

Status: Deceased.

Orlando, Florida nightclub; June 12, 2016

Shooter: Omar Mateen

Age: 29

Background: Afghan-American

Victim deaths: 49

Weapon: Semi-automatic rifle

Status: Deceased.

San Bernardino, California Christmas party; Dec. 2, 2015

Shooters: Syed Rizwan Farook, Tashfeen Malik

Ages: Farook, 28; Malik, 29

Background: Farook, Pakistan-American; Malik, Pakistani

Victim deaths: 14

Weapons: Semi-automatic rifles

Statuses: Both deceased.

Washington, D.C. Navy Yard; Sept. 16, 2013

Shooter: Aaron Alexis

Age: 34

Race: Black

Victim deaths: 12

Weapon: Shotgun

Status: Deceased.

Newtown, Connecticut elementary school; Dec. 14, 2012

Shooter: Adam Lanza

Age: 20

Race: White

Victim deaths: 27

Weapon: Semi-automatic rifle

Status: Deceased

Aurora, Colorado movie theater; July 20, 2012

Shooter: James Holmes

Age: 24

Race: White

Victim deaths: 12

Weapon: Multiple types of firearms

Status: Serving life sentence on murder convictions.

