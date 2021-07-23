Son charged with murder after father shot, killed during argument

Deputies say the man allegedly went and got a gun from his room while he was arguing with his father.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his father during an argument Thursday evening in Forsyth County.

A statement from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a residence on Homestead Ridge Drive regarding a shooting around 6 p.m.

A 25-year-old man who got into an argument with his father grabbed a gun from his room and shot his father several times, according to police.

The father was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man was arrested without incident and taken to the Forsyth County Jail where he's being held without bond. He is charged with felony murder.