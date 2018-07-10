ACWORTH, Ga. -- Hunter Moats, son of Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 27, in Acworth on multiple felony drug charges.

Hunter, a student at Kennesaw State University, was arrested at a house he was sharing with several others in the 2700 block of Northgate Way in Acworth.

When reached by 11Alive News on Sunday, Sheriff Moates said, "I am absolutely shocked. He is at home now, with me and his mother."

Hunter has been charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

