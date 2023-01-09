Son stabs parents, kills father, Forsyth County deputies say

Catlin Boswell is accused of murder and aggravated assault after his parents were stabbed at a Forsyth County home.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of stabbing his father to death and seriously hurting his mother has been arrested, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Catlin Boswell was arrested after Forsyth County deputies were called to a home off Cambria Court on Sunday for a stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman stabbed, they said.

Catlin’s father, John Boswell, was found dead at the home. The second victim, believed to be Catlin’s mother, was taken to a hospital. She's listed as critical in the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Catlin Boswell ran from the home before deputies arrived, authorities said, but was eventually taken into custody by local law enforcement in Whitfield County. The 36-year-old was taken into custody on murder and aggravated assault charges.