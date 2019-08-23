WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Cherokee County investigators are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole his 76-year-old mother's checks and then took roughly $11,000 from her over the course of three months.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Captain Howard Baker, 55-year-old Michael Mollick of Woodstock is wanted on 16 counts of identity fraud and two counts of elder abuse.

Investigators believe Mollick forged his mother's name on the checks to remove the massive amounts of money out of her account. Authorities haven't said exactly what Mollick bought with the large sums of money.

Now, they're hoping someone in the public recognizes him and can catch help deputies catch him. Anyone with information about the crimes or Mollick is asked to call 770-928-0239. Tipsters can also call 911.

