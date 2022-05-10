2 arrested in connection to woman's shooting death at mobile home park in Clayton County, police say

Here's what we know.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection to a 37-year-old woman's shooting death at the Clayton Village Mobile Home Park in Jonesboro.

According to Clayton County Police, 37-year-old Sonia Villegas-Cervantes was shot to death during an armed robbery on April 30, shortly before 1 a.m. at the 6300 block of Tara Boulevard.

Investigators said it appears the suspects attempted to rob Villegas-Cervantes and then shot her. Clayton County Police said the suspects face felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery charges.