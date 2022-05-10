2 arrested in connection to woman's shooting death at mobile home park in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection to a 37-year-old woman's shooting death at the Clayton Village Mobile Home Park in Jonesboro.
According to Clayton County Police, 37-year-old Sonia Villegas-Cervantes was shot to death during an armed robbery on April 30, shortly before 1 a.m. at the 6300 block of Tara Boulevard.
Investigators said it appears the suspects attempted to rob Villegas-Cervantes and then shot her. Clayton County Police said the suspects face felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery charges.
Clayton County Police said its investigation remains ongoing as they are trying to find other possible suspects.