'Sophisticated' burglars target 'high-end' neighborhoods in Cobb County

These break-ins are being identified as “sophisticated” since they are targeting high-end homes when the owners are not around, authorities say.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple burglars have made their way through high-end Cobb County neighborhoods over the past few months. At least eight homes have been hit already, and law enforcement officials are warning homeowners to be aware and be vigilant of crime in their community.

“In these cases, it looks like we may have multiple people working together. Two or three individuals, not just a solo person," said Cobb County Police Department's Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Delk. "But they're going in with specific targets in mind, high-value items. So it seems to be a bit more sophisticated.”

He said sophisticated burglars like these are not uncommon. They have specific targets in mind and are not random. They pay attention to alarm systems that are installed, come in at night, or when no one is home and some have also used tools like ladders to enter the property.

So far, the various items stolen include guns, electronics, and even a car - but Delk said the most popular item that these burglars are interested in is jewelry.

“It's a lot easier to carry. You can get more out of a smaller item so you can carry more of it and it's worth more," he said.

One burglary that took place in Marietta saw $10,000 worth of jewelry and items stolen, according to an article by the Marietta Daily Journal.

Despite multiple similarities between these cases, Delk clarified that the police are not sure if the break-ins were conducted by the same perpetrators.

“It might be potentially the same or similar suspects in some of these cases. But I cannot say for certain that we have a case here in Cobb that matches exactly what Marietta has or what another county in the metro Atlanta area has,” he said.

He, therefore, encourages the community to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and to go to the police with any information that they have regarding the burglaries.

In addition, he also has tips for homeowners on how to prevent crime in their neighborhoods.

"When it comes to theft, thieves will go where the pickings are good and easy," Delk said.

He said this can look like thieves targeting areas where people may feel like they're far away from crime or let their guard down because they trust their neighbors.

"If there is a neighborhood that feels safe and people are not as careful with their belongings, if they don't lock their vehicles up - if they don't take expensive items out of their vehicles and into the home - if they leave the car doors unlocked, if they have an alarm system and they don't arm it when they are away from home, these are the types of neighborhoods that are susceptible," he said.

To prevent thieves from stealing in their neighborhood, Delk said homeowners need to lock their car doors, store valuables in a safe place, install alarm systems and arm them when not in the house, and most importantly - if you see something, say something and immediately contact the police. Callers can remain anonymous if they choose.