ATLANTA — Police are investigating two separate shooting scenes in Atlanta that have left two men and a woman injured. Police now say the incidents are connected.

One shooting happened in the 100 block of Poplar Rock Road SW and left a man and woman with gunshot wounds to the chest. A third person, a man, was also shot and found in the 2100 block of nearby Lang Drive. Police spokesperson TaSheena Brown said the third person may have been shot in the shoulder.

Despite the location of their injuries, police described all three as "alert, conscious and breathing" at the crime scenes; though, their exact conditions weren't known at the time.

Police haven't named any of the victims or said whether they've identified one or more suspects in the shootings. They also haven't released the circumstances that led to them.

The two scenes are little more than 500 feet from one another.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

